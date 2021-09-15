Moyes on fitness, squad strength & balancing competitions
- Published
David Moyes has been speaking to the media this evening, previewing West Ham's Europa League Group H opener at Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Moyes says the Hammers have no injuries, with "everybody fit and available";
On the prospect of making changes, Moyes says "we've got a lot of people who we can make changes with" but that "I'll look at it because we have a busy programme";
He says "we'd like to still be in Europe after Christmas and New Year" but that they will take the campaign "one game at a time";
Moyes acknowledges the challenges of balancing the Europa League with the Premier League but that "we've got a good squad and hopefully we'll get to understand it the longer we go in the competition".