Leeds v West Ham - confirmed team news

West Ham, on the other hand, make 10 changes from the side who beat Manchester United in the cup on Wednesday.

Michail Antonio is back from his ban, while the usual suspects like Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek are back in.

Jarrod Bowen is the only one to keep his place.

West Ham: Fabianski, Cresswell, Zouma, Ogbonna, Coufal, Soucek, Rice, Fornals, Bowen, Benrahma, Antonio.