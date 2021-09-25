Leeds v West Ham - confirmed team news
- Published
Teenage defender Charlie Cresswell - son of former Leeds striker Richard - makes his Premier League debut today.
Leeds only make two changes from the side who beat Fulham on penalties in the Carabao Cup.
Captain Liam Cooper and Raphinha replace Crysencio Summerville and Tyler Roberts.
Patrick Bamford is among several Leeds players out injured.
Leeds: Meslier, Firpo, Cooper, Cresswell, Shackleton, Klich, Dallas, Phillips, James, Raphinha, Rodrigo.
West Ham, on the other hand, make 10 changes from the side who beat Manchester United in the cup on Wednesday.
Michail Antonio is back from his ban, while the usual suspects like Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek are back in.
Jarrod Bowen is the only one to keep his place.
West Ham: Fabianski, Cresswell, Zouma, Ogbonna, Coufal, Soucek, Rice, Fornals, Bowen, Benrahma, Antonio.