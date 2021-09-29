Solskjaer eyes home wins to qualify

Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester United have been forced into changes for Wednesday's Champions League game against Villarreal at Old Trafford, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka suspended after his red card away at Young Boys, and Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw set to miss out through injuries picked up last weekend against Aston Villa.

That means the likes of Diogo Dalot, Alex Telles and Victor Lindelof are likely to come in.

However, the loss in Switzerland in their opening group game has put extra importance on tonight, especially after back-to-back defeats by West Ham and Aston Villa at Old Trafford without scoring.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said previously that 10 to 12 points is the target to progress to the knockout stage, so he is aiming for three home wins and one result away from Old Trafford to guarantee qualification.

Villarreal have never lost to United in five previous meetings, including last season's Europa League, and Solskjaer is well aware United need a win - otherwise they will be left with little margin for error.

"If you have one or zero points from two games, you need four wins. It is a very important game," he said.