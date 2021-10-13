Erling Braut Haaland's agent Mino Raiola is expected to hold talks with Manchester City in January over a potential summer move for the 21-year-old Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker. (Times, subscription required), external

England forward Raheem Sterling, 26, wants to be sure he remains a key part of manager Pep Guardiola's plans before he resumes contract talks with Manchester City. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, England midfielder Phil Foden, 21, is close to signing a new contract with City. His current deal expires in 2024. (The Athletic, subscription required), external

