Leeds v Watford: Head-to-head stats

Leeds have won both of their previous top-flight meetings with Watford, 2-1 away and 3-1 at home in the 1999-00 Premier League campaign.

Watford have won their past three league games against Leeds, just one fewer than they had in their first 17 against them - four wins, six draws, seven defeats, excluding play-offs. This is the first league meeting between the sides since February 2015 (Leeds 2-3 Watford).