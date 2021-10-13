Norwich v Brighton: Head-to-head stats
Norwich have lost both Premier League meetings with Brighton when they last met in 2019-20, having lost just two of their previous 13 league meetings with the Seagulls (nine wins, two draws).
Brighton won 1-0 at Carrow Road in their last away game against Norwich – they’ve not won back-to-back league visits to the Canaries since October 1926, when the sides competed in the Third Division South.
Norwich’s goalless draw against Burnley last time out ended a 16-game losing streak in the Premier League for the Canaries. They’ve not kept back-to-back clean sheets in the competition since March 2016.