Best remembered in new play

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

A new play about George Best is to be screened in Manchester this week.

'Hello Georgie, Goodbye Best' is set in 1971, when Best went missing before a match and famously ended up at the flat of actress Sinead Cusack.

The play depicts the Northern Irishman talking about his descent into alcoholism after being one of the most celebrated footballers of all time.

The screening is at Hotel Football - next to Old Trafford - on Thursday evening.