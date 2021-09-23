Southampton v Wolves: Head-to-head stats
Southampton have won just one of their last 10 league meetings with Wolves (drawn four, lost five), a 3-1 home win in April 2019.
Wolves have won their last two Premier League away games against Southampton, as many victories as they’d managed in their previous 14 league visits to St Mary’s/The Dell combined (drawn three, lost nine).
Despite being winless in seven Premier League games (drawn four, lost three), Saints have kept consecutive clean sheets in the competition, more than they’d managed in their previous 24 league games.