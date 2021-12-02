Tottenham 2-0 Brentford - Frank reaction

Brentford manager Thomas Frank talking to BBC Sport: "On the day we lost to a better team. I am pleased with the attitude and work ethic - we were very brave. We came here and played our game. On the ball we could have played it a bit more forward, particularly in the first half, but we wanted to be on the ball. We were really in the game in the second half, and sniffing something, but there was one moment where we didn't track a runner and they scored and then we were very good again.

"If we want to get anything from the game we can't concede the second goal, end of. We shouldn't haven't conceded the corner for the first goal too, simple.

"We have to learn from the second goal. I always think you win or learn and today we definitely learn. We were on top before the second goal and then we switched off, didn't track a runner and goal.

"I believe that we could have won this game. For whatever reason we couldn't today. We have to do what we can to get three points against Leeds at the weekend."