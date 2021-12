Newcastle United have no new injury concerns for the visit of Burnley, with Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Ritchie available after suspension.

Ciaran Clark serves a one-game ban following his dismissal against Norwich City.

Burnley welcome back James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood, who were suspended for the draw at Wolves.

Phil Bardsley and Ashley Barnes remain out, while Dale Stephens is following Covid protocols.

Pick your Magpies XI here

Does Tarkowski get straight back in your Burnley line-up?