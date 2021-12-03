Johnny Cantor, BBC Sport

Brighton & Hove Albion will be hoping to harness the momentum from the last-minute equaliser against West Ham United in midweek. The jubilant scenes in injury time were akin to a victory but the Seagulls will be fully aware that the winless league run has stretched to nine.

The home team has never won when these sides have met in the Premier League but, with just one goalless draw in the last 13 encounters, we can expect goals.

The selection dilemma for Graham Potter is whether to restore Tariq Lamptey to the starting X1 and return to a back five, while Shane Duffy and Dan Burn are possible replacements for the injured Adam Webster.

Further up the pitch, Pascal Gross, Enock Mwepu and Solly March will vie to fill the vacancies left by injuries to Adam Lallana and Jeremy Sarmiento.

Former Saints midfielder Lallana misses a return to his former club, while news that Ecuador international Sarmiento could be out for up to four months with a hamstring problem is a cruel blow for a 19-year-old who had to come off just 13 minutes into his first Premier League start.