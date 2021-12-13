Liverpool 1-0 Aston Villa: The pick of the stats

Liverpool have won consecutive Premier League games 1-0 for the first time since December 2015, while this was their 100th 1-0 victory in the competition.

The Reds have won their past four league home matches against Aston Villa, their longest such run against them since another of four between January 2004 and October 2006.

Villa failed to manage a shot on target in a league match for the first time since December 2019 against Sheffield United.