Arsenal v West Ham - confirmed team news

David Moyes has made just one change to the West Ham side from the 0-0 draw with Burnley.

Pablo Fornals comes in for Said Benrahma, who drops to the bench.

Irish 19-year-old winger Armstrong Oxo-Flex is on the bench for the first time.

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Fornals, Antonio, Lanzini, Dawson, Bowen, Diop, Masuaku, Soucek, Rice.

Subs: Areola, Yarmolenko, Vlasic, Noble, Benrahma, Kral, Oko-Flex, Alese, Ashby.