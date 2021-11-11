Gerrard at Villa - your views

Some of you have been reacting to Steven Gerrard's appointment as Aston Villa boss on #bbcfootball:

Josh: Very risky for Stevie G that. In his shoes I maybe would have carried on for another season or two at Rangers to gain some more experience. The Premier League is a hard hunting ground.

Stephen: Good move for him, he's probably taken Rangers as far as he can and this just feels like a natural step up for him. Obviously if it goes well there's a good chance Gerrard will be the one to take over at Liverpool when Klopp eventually leaves.

Phil Parker Critchley: I disagree with people saying "he's taken Rangers as far as he can", thinking of treble-trebles, Champions League knockout stages. If Gerrard's thinking about @LFC, external if/when Klopp decides to go, a flawless record at Rangers is probably better than an OK one at Villa.

Laurence: Risky move for him, if he has Liverpool ambitions. If it goes wrong here Liverpool job won’t come his way.

Gary Timms: Saying Gerrard is risking his chance at the Liverpool job by going to Villa ignores what Solskjaer did at Cardiff. Liverpool will take Gerrard at some point regardless. It's inevitable.

Benspursfan1975: Big challenge for Gerrard! Will he progress Villa or will he show the board just how bad a decision it was to get rid of Dean Smith and in the process show what a great job he actually did.