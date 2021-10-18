Southampton 1-0 Leeds: The pick of the stats
Southampton picked up their first win in the Premier League since May (3-1 v Fulham), ending a run of nine games without a victory in the competition (drawn four, lost five).
Leeds have only won one of their eight games in the Premier League this season (drawn three, lost four); their fewest at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 1981-82 (one), when they finished 20th and were relegated.
Leeds attempted just three shots in the game at St Mary’s. In their 150 games under Marcelo Bielsa in all competitions, the only game they’ve managed fewer was against Manchester City in April when they had a man sent off in the first half (two).