Love & praise for Salah's Watford dance
- Published
Speaking of Mohamed Salah's wonder goal... it has to be worth another look, doesn't it?!
The pause, the drag of the ball, the sitting down of Craig Cathcart and the ruthless whip of the ball into the far corner all added up to something special.
Salah smiled afterwards, some of his team-mates seemed to find the audacity of the whole thing quite funny, and pundits lined up to pile praise on the Egyptian.
He now has seven goals and five assists in eight Premier League matches this season. How many more stunners will he serve up before the campaign is done?
How pic.twitter.com/mMH8b0QdVU— The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) October 16, 2021
8 – Mohamed Salah has now scored in each of his last eight games for Liverpool; the longest run of scoring in consecutive appearances for the club since Daniel Sturridge in February 2014 (8). Tear. pic.twitter.com/Em6qwMZvmo— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 16, 2021
One of the things I love about @MoSalah and there are many, is that however things are going for him in a game, he always plays with a smile on his face. Such a wonderful player with a personality to match. 😁— Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) October 16, 2021
Best player in the world right now @MoSalah #WATLIV— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) October 16, 2021