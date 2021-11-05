West Ham v Liverpool: Head-to-head stats
Since doing the league double over Liverpool in 2015-16, West Ham are winless in their last 10 Premier League games against the Reds (drawn two, lost eight).
Liverpool have won four of their last five away league games against West Ham (drawn one) and are looking to win three in a row at the Hammers for the first time since doing so between 2003 and 2007.
Only reigning Premier League champions Manchester City (80) and reigning European champions Chelsea (66) have earned more Premier League points in 2021 than West Ham (62). This is already the most points West Ham have won in a single calendar year in the competition.