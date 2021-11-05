'Lage has been engagingly open'

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

In the first half at least, Wolves added some polish in their performance against Everton on Monday to the recent run of positive results, so Bruno Lage can be expected to be in good form today.

He has been engagingly open so far about the reasons behind various team selections, whether they have worked or not, and he has made it clear that he is prepared to change the team regularly to suit particular games.

This is entirely justifiable, but does inevitably lead to questions whenever high-profile players are shuttled in and out of the side, especially if their future is unclear – as remains the case with Adama Traore. His contract status has been a regular point of questioning in Wolves press conferences since long before Bruno Lage’s arrival.

There has never been any definitive public statement that the situation is near to being resolved one way or another, although various reports this week have hinted – yet again – that it may be, so the subject may well crop up once more.

Traore has started only two of the last five games, but sometimes does some of his best work after coming on as a substitute. His current contract runs to the end of next season.