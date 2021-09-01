Manchester United forward Anthony Martial, 25, rejected the chance to join Lyon in a last-minute move on deadline day. (L'Equipe, via Mirror)

Unlike Martial, 24-year-old midfielder Donny van de Beek wanted to leave Old Trafford - only for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to block the Netherlands international's loan move to Everton. (AD - in Dutch)

Meanwhile, United's £18m bid for 30-year-old England right-back Kieran Trippier was knocked back by Atletico Madrid. (Sport1, via Star)

And West Ham were keen on signing England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 28, from Manchester United following his successful loan spell last season, but were not willing to meet the Old Trafford club's £25m asking price. (Talksport)

