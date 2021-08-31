Manchester City's Claudio Gomes has joined Championship club Barnsley on a season-long loan, while Philippe Sandler and Patrick Roberts have signed loan deals with French top-flight side Troyes.

Midfielder Gomes, 21, is a former Paris St-Germain youth player who was part of the City side that won the Premier League 2 title last term.

Meanwhile, Dutch centre-back Sandler has played twice for City since joining from PEC Zwolle in 2018 and also spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Anderlecht.

Winger Roberts also makes the move to the Ligue 1 club, having previously had loan spells with Celtic, Girona, Norwich, Middlesbrough and Derby.