New Everton boss Frank Lampard says he is not concerned by the high turnover of managers at Goodison Park since Farhad Moshiri took control six years ago.

Moshiri has overseen six different managers in his tenure and has faced criticism from the Everton supporters.

But Lampard says he has been reassured by the meetings he has had with the owner and the board.

"It's not my job to analyse things that happened before me because you don't know the circumstances," he said. "I like to take at face value.

"Having spoken to the owner, the chairman and the board here, it was very open - which was refreshing.

"So many important football people within the club are united in trying to find the best way forward."

Lampard is no stranger to leading clubs who change their manager regularly, having worked at Derby County and Chelsea.

"When I went to Derby, everyone told me they changed managers all the time, same at Chelsea," he said. "I want to actually appreciate the fact that I'm working for a great club and give it my all."