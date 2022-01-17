Manchester City's Ruben Dias and Kevin de Bruyne have been named in the men's team of the year at the Best Fifa awards.

The XI was voted for by 19,000 male professional footballers and Dias described it as a "sign of respect".

"I need to say thank you to everyone who has voted for me and for everyone else," added the centre-back.

Midfielder De Bruyne praised his team for helping him "become the best player that I can be".

“It’s always nice to be recognised as a player and also to have some of my team-mates in there. It means that we did well as individuals, but also as a team."