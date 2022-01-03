BBC Sport

Brentford 2-1 Aston Villa: The pick of the stats

Image source, Getty Images
  • Since the start of last season, Aston Villa have lost more Premier League games after scoring the first goal than any other side in the competition (8).

  • Brentford’s equaliser was their first ever Premier League goal scored from outside the box, leaving Watford as the only side without a goal from distance this season.

  • Emiliano Buendia been in involved in more goals in English league football against Brentford than any other side (five – three goals, two assists), with the Argentine scoring or assisting a goal in all five of his appearances against the Bees.

  • Yoane Wissa is Brentford’s top goalscorer in all competitions this season with six goals.