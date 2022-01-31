Your deadline day hopes for Everton

It's the final day of the transfer window and we've been asking for your thoughts on Everton so far and if you're hoping for any last-minute moves from the club.

Here are some of your comments:

Richard: We are in a mess entirely of our own making. Money alone doesn't guarantee success. It has to be spent wisely and aligned to a long-term plan. Everton has had no long-term plan as it has tried to buy instant success and has ended up spending £500m on players and compensation in the last 5-6 years to see us end up worse off in playing terms.

Tommy: A club in turmoil - the players at the club should take a long hard look at themselves and find some real fighting spirit. We've had narrow escapes from relegation before and I fear that if this bunch of players gets dragged into a relegation battle they wont have the stomach for the fight. The next four games are crucial. THE PLAYERS NEED TO STEP UP NOW!

Greg: Not impressed by selling Lucas Digne or our new left-back (Mykolenko). Why when we are struggling with financial fair play do we spend £20m on a 22-year-old left-back who isn’t up to it when we have Niels Nkounkou who has been brilliant every time he played for us and then we loan him back to his old club? I want him back starting as our first choice left-back.

