Aston Villa v West Ham: Head-to-head stats
Aston Villa are winless in their last six Premier League meetings with West Ham (three draws, three losses) since a 1-0 home win in May 2015.
West Ham won this fixture 3-1 last season and are looking to pick up consecutive away league wins against Villa for the first time since a run of three between 1965 and 1967.
Aston Villa have lost their last three Premier League games, last having a longer such run in the competition in February-March 2020 (four).