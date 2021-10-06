Following the return of club legend Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United, the subject of romantic returns was discussed by Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards in the latest Match of The Day: Top 10 podcast.

The return of former striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as United manager - initially on an interim basis in December 2018 - was ranked fourth by both Richards and Shearer.

Gary Lineker: "I think Ole’s return has turned out a million times better than anyone could have thought. It was quite an inspired choice at the time because they were in a bit of a rut. It was only supposed to be temporary, a feel-good thing. Every time it has looked like it was going to go wrong, they’ve turned a corner. Overall they’ve gradually got themselves back into a very strong position."

Micah Richards: "I’ve never said a bad thing about him because of where Manchester United were at the time, when he came in. It was difficult. He brought the confidence back. It’s just whether he can go to the next level – and only time will tell."

Alan Shearer: "I think he's done a good job. The pressure has been cranked up this season, with the signings they have made he is now expected to go on and win a trophy – a big trophy. They missed out last year in the Europa League final which was a big blow. It was the right decision at the right time – it was perfect timing for the situation Manchester United were in. I think it has worked really well for them."

