Defender Dion Sanderson has signed a new four-year contract with Wolves and joined Championship side Birmingham City on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old has only made one first-team appearance for Wanderers, but has previously spent time out on loan with both Cardiff City and Sunderland.

Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said: “Dion’s still very young, he’s only 21, a homegrown centre-back with a lot of quality, and we want him to gain experience to hopefully come back and progress with us."