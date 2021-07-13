Raheem Sterling and Kyle Walker have both been named in the European Championship team of the tournament by Uefa.

Sterling started all seven matches as England went all the way to the final, while Walker featured in six games - four as a right-back and two in the back three.

The City defender lines up in a back four alongside Manchester United and England's Harry Maguire and Italy pair Leonardo Bonucci and Leonardo Spinazzola.

Sterling, who scored three goals and provided one assist during the tournament, is in a front three that also includes Italy's Federico Chiesa and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku.

Who else made the cut? Uefa's full team of the tournament