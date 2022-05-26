Who makes your West Ham team of the season?

David Moyes has overseen another terrific campaign for West Ham so we asked BBC Radio London's Emma Jones to select her Hammers team of the season.

"Right-back was the position I struggled with most," she said.

"I wanted to include Ben Johnson because he is a young player who has demonstrated his versatility and reliability this season but in the end decided to go for Vladimir Coufal.

"And I had to have Mr West Ham, Mark Noble, in the starting XI!"

Do you agree with Emma? Pick your team here