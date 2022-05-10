'City have work to do but the title is theirs to lose'

The Premier League title is Manchester City's to lose but their remaining three games aren't a foregone conclusion, according to Chris Sutton.

Pep Guardiola's side face Wolves, West Ham and Aston Villa in their remaining three games, starting with a trip to Molineux on Wednesday.

Speaking about the title race, former Premier League striker Sutton said: "It’s City’s to lose now, isn’t it?

"Can I see them losing? They’ve got the players out in Dias, Stones and Walker. They’ve got Wolves on Wednesday and Wolves are a really odd team. That’s not going to be easy - and neither is West Ham, because West Ham have a chance of catching Manchester United, so they have plenty to play for.

"I still think City have work to do but with what is at stake and what has happened in the Champions League, I thought they bounced back. There was a lot of pressure against Newcastle and I think they made a statement there.

"With Liverpool slipping up and Klopp moaning about Conte’s tactics, I think City will get over the line now."

