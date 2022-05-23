Former Manchester City captain Richard Dunne does not believe Pep Guardiola's tactical acumen is his greatest attribute.

Guardiola has just led City to their fourth Premier League title in five years - but Dunne thinks it is actually his man-management skills that lie behind their outstanding successes.

"He has so many world-class players that do not play every week and yet he manages to keep them all happy and interested," Dunne told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.

"When they come on, they always give their all and that's the sign of a really good manager."

City have already added another superstar to their squad for next season with the imminent arrival of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Although his style may require a shift in gameplan from City, Dunne does not think Guardiola will have any problems accommodating the Norway striker.

"There will certainly be a period of adapting," he said. "But with the quality of players that City have, they have the intelligence to change and mix things up.

"How Guardiola works it out will be intriguing - but if Haaland hits the ground running, what chance does anyone else have?"

