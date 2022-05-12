Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer at Vicarage Road

Watford ended a run of 11 successive losses with the goalless draw against Everton but that was the only meagre consolation they can take from a grim game that followed their relegation.

Roy Hodgson has failed in his mission to keep Watford up so it is now down to new manager Rob Edwards to bring some stability and unity to a club that has simply become too chaotic for its own good.

This was a spirited performance from a team ravaged by injuries and already relegated after the decision to appoint Hodgson in succession to Claudio Ranieri did not work out.

Edwards, 39, will bring a more youthful approach following his success at Forest Green and Watford must crave a period of relatively calm rebuilding after the chaos of recent times.

It is impossible to guess how many of the current squad will figure in the first fixture next season but Edwards has a major renewal job on his hands.