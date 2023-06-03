Man City 2-1 Man United: Analysis

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport Chief Football Writer at Wembley

Manchester United were left badly wounded as they were unable to stop Manchester City edging closer to a Treble with victory in the FA Cup Final at Wembley.

United jealously guard their status as the only English club to win the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League – which they achieved in 1999 under Sir Alex Ferguson – but City are now one game away as they prepare to face Inter Milan in Istanbul.

Erik ten Hag’s first season can be favourably regarded, with the first trophy since 2017 won in the shape of the League Cup and a return to the Champions League next season secured.

He will also know there is much work to be done.

United’s midfield looks like it will be strengthened by the arrival of Chelsea’s Mason Mount while the desperate need for a proven striker looks certain to bring advances to Tottenham for Harry Kane.

And after another indifferent displayfrom David de Gea at Wembley, Ten Hag has a big decision to make over his long-term first choice goalkeeper.

De Gea is now producing too many mistakes and was culpable again here, reacting desperately slowly to Gundogan’s less than fierce volley, which actually bounced twice before the keeper made a vain attempt to keep it out.

Ten Hag must decide whether De Gea has enough credit in the bank and enough enduring quality to continue or whether it is finally time to look elsewhere.