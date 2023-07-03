Celtic 'hold out' over £25m Jota fee

Al-Ittihad head coach coach Nuno Santo has already spoken to 24-year-old Celtic winger Jota about a £25m transfer, with the move set to be completed next week. (Fabrizio Romano on Twitter), external

Celtic are holding out for a record-breaking transfer fee of more than £25m for winger Jota following weekend in talks with Saudi Arabian Pro League club Al-Ittihad after the 24-year-old agreed personal terms of up to £10m per year. The Portuguese has a clause in his Celtic contract that will automatically trigger a hike in wages from £35,000 to £45,000 per week if the club rejects a bid of at least £25m. (Daily Record), external

Yang Hyun-jun has refused to give up hope of a move to Celtic this summer - as the 21-year-old South Korean winger claimed Gangwon have backed down on their pledge to "actively help" him land a move to Europe. (Daily Record), external

South Korean winger Yang Hyun-Jun has taken an extraordinary step in offering to help pay his own transfer fee from Gangwon in a push to join Celtic. (The Herald), external

Young Boys sports director Christoph Spycher admits that 21-year-old Switzerland midfielder Fabian Rieder looks certain to leave soon amid mounting interest from Celtic. (Scottish Sun), external

Japan striker Kyogo Furuhashi says he wants to keep playing at Celtic for as long as possible, but the 28-year-old concedes "no one knows the future" amid swirling transfer speculation. (Daily Record), external

Celtic fans are worried centre-half Carl Starfelt may be leaving after the club announced that his girlfriend, Jacynta, is to leave the women's team. (Scottish Sun), external

