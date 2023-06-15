'Toughest challenge of my life' - Devlin on his injury hell & gratitude to Hibs

Mikey Devlin has opened up on the mental anguish of his injury struggles and thanked Hibs for giving him a platform to relaunch his career.

After ankle surgery triggered an injury-ravaged three years - in which he made just seven appearances for Aberdeen and Fleetwood Town - the former Scotland defender joined Hibs on a short-term deal in February.

Devlin, 29, featured just once for the Hibees but credits his time at the club for helping him to have "confidence in my body again" and earn a year's deal with fellow Premiership side Livingston.

Speaking on the BBC's Scottish football podcast, Devlin said: “Physically I’m in a good place after a difficult couple of years.

“It’s probably the toughest challenge I’ve faced in my life. The challenges mentally that the injuries bring are the constant questions that everything you’ve done since you’re a kid, to be where you are, is it worth it any more?

“When you’re tasked with coming back from another injury or another operation, over the last couple of years in particular, you have to consciously think about your mental health and your happiness.

“I got a bit tired with the disappointment that was coming with each injury and each setback. The worst part of it was the hope. It really hit harder with the disappointment because for all you have the optimism and motivation when you first pick up an injury and start going through the rehab, it then hits you like a tonne of bricks then you have a setback.

"I could see it was having an impact on my family. I’m lucky that I have the people around me that I do. And in your darkest hours they’re the people who drag you out of the hole you’re in. Over the last couple of years I’ve had that.

“Now we’re finally at a point where we can finally be excited and look forward, I’m delighted to be given the opportunity to play football."

Devlin says the “confidence and backing” of Lee Johnson was crucial when Hibs stepped in to offer him a career lifeline.

"I’m thankful and grateful that I’ve had a clear run at it for the last three-four months," he added.

“Having the confidence and backing of the manager, that he believed I was a good player and it was just a case of gaining that fitness and sharpness again, that was extra motivation for me, as well as being at a brilliant club like Hibs.

“I loved every minute of every day being in there, it’s a fantastic club with a fantastic support and I thoroughly enjoyed my time there, albeit it didn’t end the way I’d hoped.”