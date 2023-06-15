Rangers rebuild 'ahead of schedule' as Lammers arrives

Michael Beale says he is "ahead of schedule" in his Rangers rebuild after making Sam Lammers his fourth summer signing.

The 26-year-old Dutch forward - who brings "great technical and tactical quality" according to Beale - arrives from Atalanta on a four-year deal.

“I am delighted with our progress so far in this summer transfer window," said Beale.

"We have worked extremely well to recruit Jack Butland, Dujon Sterling, Kieran Dowell and Sam Lammers. We are ahead of schedule in our plans.

“The coming weeks will see more trading both in and out of the squad as we prepare for the season ahead. We have key areas of focus and we are close to securing our targets in those positions.”

The Rangers manager highlighted Lammers' versatility and experience and revealed he was the first player he met when planning his summer recruitment drive.

“Sam is a player I have been aware of for a number of years," said Beale. "I first knew him as a young player at PSV and have followed his career closely from afar and he excelled in Holland both in the Eredivisie and the Under-21 national team.

“Sam will give us great technical and tactical quality, being able to play in a variety of attacking positions as a number 10 or nine.

"During our lengthy discussions, it was clear that we share the same ideas on football and on his personal development moving forward. He has a strong alignment to the other players in our squad.

"Having recently turned 26, he brings a wealth of experience having already played in the top leagues in Holland, Germany and Italy. We are delighted he is joining us at Rangers and I’m looking forward to working closely with him."