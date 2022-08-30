Last season, Wolves scored the fewest of all teams bar the relegated sides. The year before, it was the fewest bar the bottom four.

As for this season, they have only got two goals in four games despite an xG (expected goals) of double that.

Enter Sasa Kalajdzic. The 25-year-old Austria striker has a career record of 36 goals in 96 club appearances and looks set to join Bruno Lage's side for £15m from Stuttgart.

Does he have what it takes to shoulder the goalscoring burden at Molineux? The evidence is patchy.

Half of last season was written off by a shoulder injury but on his return he bagged six from 13 starts in the Bundesliga.

He does have a handy knack of scoring important goals, his strikes against Bayern and FC Koln in May helping Stuttgart avoid the relegation play-offs.

At 6ft 7in he will become one of the tallest players in Premier League history - think Peter Crouch - and uses his height to good effect, being in the top five percentile for aerial duels won.

That aerial ability was on show in the Euros, scoring a brave header against eventual winners Italy in their round-of-16 tie.

He has a delicate touch too, as a series of deft chips over stranded goalkeepers in Bundesliga matches will attest.

However, his numbers suggest he's actually more effective as a provider than a goalscorer. His natural target-man size attracts defenders so that he can tee up team-mates, no doubt tempting for the waspish attacking midfielders Lage calls upon.

Raul Jimenez has not carried the same threat since his terrible injury two seasons ago. Kalajdzic offers the physical presence Wolves have arguably missed.

But it's goals they demand - and require - to fire them up the table. With Manchester City and Liverpool on the horizon, Kalajdzic will get an early chance to show his Premier League pedigree.