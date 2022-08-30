Gerrard on Coutinho, form and Arsenal

Steven Gerrard has been speaking to the media before Aston Villa’s game at Arsenal on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Philippe Coutinho “should be available” and he’s hopeful Tyrone Mings will make it too: “Phil’s issue at the weekend was down to fatigue and cramp. Tyrone did a partial session yesterday after his high temperature. Cameron Archer is a doubt as he’s got a little bit of a hip issue.”

  • On a start of one win and three defeats: “There’s no one more determined than me to change this current situation. We haven’t started the season well enough, results haven’t been good enough and I accept that.”

  • He wants a response from his side: “I said to the players that we have a choice between going into a shell and feeling sorry for ourselves and the results continue or we step forward. I want all of them to step forward.”

  • On facing table-toppers Arsenal who have won all their games: “They’ve got a top manager and top players. They were in this situation themselves 12 months ago when they didn’t start very well. They’ve got a 100% record but for me that’s a fantastic opportunity for us to ruin that.”

  • He could sign more players before the deadline: “If things go our way, we could have one or two new faces in. We’ll do our best and I know people are working hard in the background to try and support me in those areas.”