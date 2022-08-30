Gerrard on Coutinho, form and Arsenal
- Published
Steven Gerrard has been speaking to the media before Aston Villa’s game at Arsenal on Wednesday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Philippe Coutinho “should be available” and he’s hopeful Tyrone Mings will make it too: “Phil’s issue at the weekend was down to fatigue and cramp. Tyrone did a partial session yesterday after his high temperature. Cameron Archer is a doubt as he’s got a little bit of a hip issue.”
On a start of one win and three defeats: “There’s no one more determined than me to change this current situation. We haven’t started the season well enough, results haven’t been good enough and I accept that.”
He wants a response from his side: “I said to the players that we have a choice between going into a shell and feeling sorry for ourselves and the results continue or we step forward. I want all of them to step forward.”
On facing table-toppers Arsenal who have won all their games: “They’ve got a top manager and top players. They were in this situation themselves 12 months ago when they didn’t start very well. They’ve got a 100% record but for me that’s a fantastic opportunity for us to ruin that.”
He could sign more players before the deadline: “If things go our way, we could have one or two new faces in. We’ll do our best and I know people are working hard in the background to try and support me in those areas.”