M﻿ichael Beardmore, BBC Sport

I﻿t's not as if the warning signs have not been there for Brendan Rodgers and Leicester.

T﻿he Foxes' defensive frailties came to the fore last season, specifically struggles from set-piece situations and those problems have not been addressed.

L﻿ast term, the quality they possessed in attack was enough to bail them out - but Saturday's 6-2 defeat at Tottenham suggests there are now just too many leaks at the back to plug.

T﻿he concession of two goals from corners in the first half at Tottenham was bad enough but it was accompanied by the abandonment of defending from open play in the second period too.

R﻿odgers' side lost 6-3 at Manchester City last season but this was different, this was a complete collapse and another example of points thrown away from a winning position, something the Foxes have done on four occasions this term.

I﻿t's been proven in the past no team is too good to go down and while James Maddison is doing his best to keep them afloat, he desperately needs help.

T﻿he Foxes have more than a fortnight now to attempt to iron out the problems before what surely has to be classed as a must-win - or at least must-not-lose - East Midlands derby with Nottingham Forest.

Though whether Rodgers is still at the helm for that game remains to be seen. After one point from seven games, he could have few complaints if he isn't.