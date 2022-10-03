W﻿e asked for your post-match reaction after Saturday's 0-0 draw between Bournemouth and Brentford.

H﻿ere are some of your thoughts:

B﻿ournemouth

C﻿harlie: Both teams played poor football. Both keep giving the ball back to their opponents. Tavernier's free-kicks were appalling. Moore and Solanke doesn’t work. Anthony would have been a better choice.

L﻿ouise: Refereeing decisions need to be consistent - what is a penalty one week isn’t the next. Bournemouth were robbed and deserved the win.

B﻿rentford

I﻿an: I attended the game. Not a classic, both sides had their strengths but unfortunately not in front of goal. The Bees can do better and I am sure they will. A nice evening in Bournemouth though! Onwards to Newcastle next Saturday.

K﻿en: Boring and poor. The most exciting moment was being one of the first out of the car park!