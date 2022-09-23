I﻿t was heady times 10 years ago today as Motherwell sat proudly at the summit of the Scottish top flight.

T﻿hey travelled to Pittdodrie coursing with confidence, only to let a two-goal lead slip in a 3-3 thriller with Aberdeen.

M﻿ichael Higdon, Shaun Hutchinson and Nicky Law pounced after Gavin Rae's opener for the hosts, but Niall McGinn cut the deficit and Josh Magennis' injury-time strike denied the Steelmen victory.

T﻿he season would end happily for Motherwell though. While the league title proved beyond them as Celtic retained the crown, the Lanarkshire men finished second to seal a place in Europa League qualifying.