Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli has said there was "never anything concrete" between the Serie A club and Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo. (DAZN, via Manchester Evening News), external

Bayern Munich's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic also said Ronaldo was not an option for them this summer as they "were doing other things". (Sky Sports - in German), external

