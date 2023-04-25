Kevin Schade will be fit for the game after coming off against Aston Villa with "fatigue", but Christian Norgaard is out with an Achilles problem. Also missing will be Thomas Strakosha, who is recovering from a minor calf strain, and Kristoffer Ajer, who has just returned to full training.

Frank said that Schade produced his "best performance" so far against Villa and that he is "working very hard", adding: "We knew when he came from Freiburg that we had to build him to play with an even higher intensity because he hasn't played that much senior football in his career."

On the Bees' recent run of form, the Dane said: "The underlying metrics have shown we’ve played very well over the past six games. We try to be consistent in our behaviours towards the players. We look at what we did well and what we need to do better - whether we win or lose. That is very important."

When asked about beating Chelsea 4-1 at Stamford Bridge last season, Frank said: "Last year was a special day in Brentford’s history. It was a fantastic game that I’ll always remember. We hope we can go and perform tomorrow and we hope we can win."

Frank said interim manager Frank Lampard has brought "more intensity" to Chelsea's play and insisted the Blues are "clear favourites" with some "top players".