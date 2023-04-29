Harry Poole, BBC Sport

Roy Hodgson said he believes his side have done enough to secure their Premier League survival after the Eagles reached 40 points with victory over West Ham in a thrilling match at Selhurst Park.

They achieved that target in style, eventually prevailing 4-3 as a fluid front five of Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise, Wilfried Zaha, Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Shlupp starred in an exciting attacking display.

With the threat of relegation significantly eased after three wins from five games since Hodgson's return, the Palace players played with a freedom which delighted the home crowd - who were eventually able to access the stadium following a turnstile issue which delayed kick-off by 15 minutes.

Up to 11th before the rest of the weekend's fixtures, and 11 points clear of the bottom three, they certainly can now afford to enjoy their remaining four matches and supporters will hope to see a few more perfromances like this one.