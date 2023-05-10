'Kettlewell's drive is setting high standards'

Jane Lewis, BBC Sport Scotland

“It’s not holiday time”. A telling comment from Stuart Kettlewell’s interview after Motherwell's victory over Kilmarnock.

It was a win that all but secured their Premiership status, but unsurprisingly the Motherwell manager is not for having anyone at the club taking their feet off the gas.

With four games of this season left, you sense the boss has set a target of winning all those matches and that’s absolutely do-able if the squad retain their focus.

But winning may not be his only aim. Another comment from Kettlewell suggests he’s after more.

Although he was full of praise for the players' performance, he also spoke about “finer details”, hinting there’s room for improvement regarding certain aspects.

It’s clear Kettlewell is setting high standards, demanding more from his squad. His drive has been evident since he was named manager and it’s obviously having a knock-on effect on his squad.

Kevin van Veen is banging in the goals, but the likes of Sean Goss, Calum Butcher, Dan Casey and Paul McGinn to name a few have also impressed in recent months.

Should their form continue, and even improve as the manager desires over the next four games, when holiday time does come it’ll be thoroughly deserved.