Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says his team must remain "unsatisfied" as they pursue the Premier League title.

Tuesday's comfortable 3-1 win over Chelsea sent the Gunners back to the summit - albeit with Manchester City two points behind with two games in hand.

Arteta said: "We have four games to go and we are top of the league. Now we have to wait and see. It is not in our hands - we know that.

"What this team has done is remarkable. We are going to play Champions League football, but we have to be unsatisfied. We cannot accept this is good enough and we have to push even further and see where we can get.

"The first 60 minutes, I thought the team played really well. We need to be us, and that was everything I want to see from our team.

"Speed, quality, movement, two beautiful goals - we connected with our crowd and created an incredible atmosphere. They have been incredibly supportive of what we have done and we wanted to earn the right to be top of the league. We are, and happy to be there."

Did you know?