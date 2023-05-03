'I couldn't feel the floor, I had no feeling in my ankle'

Former Hearts captain and manager Craig Levein says he would "never dream" of asking players to take a pain-killing injection after his experience of numbing an ankle injury to take part in an Edinburgh derby.

"I was 19 or 20 I was at Hearts and we were playing a new year's derby match against Hibs," Levein told the BBC's Sacked in the Morning podcast.

"I had gone over on my ankle the week before and the manager came to me and said, 'Look, we need you to play in this game, we’ll give you an injection.'

"He said all it does is numbs the area that is sore so, it’ll be fine, don’t worry about it.

"So I get three injections in my ankle then I get this canvas sort of lace up boot thing put on. I put my socks and boots on and then I put my foot on the floor and realise I can’t feel the floor, I’ve got no feeling in my ankle.

"Honestly, I played in the game, these things last for about an hour, so halfway through the second half the thing was agony as you could imagine, but I got to the end of the game."

Levein added that the experience influenced how he handled similar situations as a manager.

"Honestly, I would never dream nowadays of asking any player," he added.

"But the worrying thing is I was much better than I normally was - I tried to get the other one done as well!"