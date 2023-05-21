Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi, speaking to BBC Sport: "It's incredible, one of the best days in my career. I can change my ideas and philosophy depending on the result, but I think we deserve to qualify for Europe. We need one more point to qualify for the Europa League. We have to do it, but I have a lot of emotion. I am really proud to be coach of these players and the club. We won together.

"I can’t explain my emotion. My players are fantastic players, but also fantastic people. They believed from the first moment that they deserved to qualify. We had a tough period; we lost a lot of players to injury. But when you have something inside, you push to the end to your target.

"I did not have time to think about a target, I only focused on my improvement and my work.

"After the game with Palace away [11 February], I understood this could be the right season and the right year to achieve one incredible, historic target. We did not win and the players were sad, but that was when I understood their level -because only with the level of these players can you achieve this historic target."