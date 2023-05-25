Brighton confirmed their place in the Europa League after Julio Enciso's screamer earned a 1-1 draw with champions Manchester City on Wednesday.

We asked for your thoughts on a wonderful achievement from Roberto de Zerbi's side, and what he must do to ensure he builds on it next season.

Here are some of your comments:

Nick: Absolutely outstanding, an absolute pleasure to watch. Keep the players, at least for one more season and see how far this team can really go. Plus, for the players - it may look good at the bigger boys, but you're just going to be part of a rotation system and may not get much game time. Keep faith in the Seagulls and yourselves.

John: While it’s an incredible achievement to reach Europe for us, I’m wary of what happened to Hull and Burnley due to the lack of squad depth for the additional tough fixtures - especially when it looks like we’re going to lose Mac Allister and Caicedo! This is our best season ever and I don’t want it to end but Europe is a challenge worth taking!

Norman: I'm 60 years supporting the Albion. I never dreamt we’d be challenging the top six with a young team. Best wishes to those who move on, we’ve enjoyed your time with us and hope you have too! Respect to the whole club from chairman to tea lady. Looking forward to Europe and seeing the plans for next season.

Robert: We dared to dream, kept the faith, and this team delivered. Supporting the club for over 40 years, European football never seemed a realistic target. Roberto de Zerbi arrived and things changed. Attractive, attacking football, easy on the eye and a pleasure to watch. Our squad needs to grow to cope with fixture congestion. I can’t wait for next season!

