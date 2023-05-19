Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson fears this could be Wilfried Zaha's last season at the club.

The 30-year-old, who is out of contract this summer, might have played his last game for the club after picking up a hamstring injury in their 2-0 win over Bournemouth last week.

Hodgson said: "I fear he won’t be playing here next season but we can always hope.

"I don’t know the ins and outs of the conversations. The club has had conversations with him and they’ll continue. I don’t know how advanced they are.

"All I can hope for, as a Palace fan, is that he's here, but I can’t give you an insider update."

The Eagles make the short trip to Fulham this weekend sat 12th in the Premier League and Hodgson believes they are only getting stronger.

He added: "It’s a good club, we have a good team and it’s getting stronger rather than weaker. The potential is big and they hope next season to do better than this season. They’re all very good reasons [for Zaha] to stay.

"Plus, if you’re that much of a club legend then that's maybe a further incentive to stay on. There’s plenty of reasons why he could stay if he wanted to and plenty of reasons why the club would want him to.

"He’s already left a big legacy. His performances for the club, coming through the ranks, I don’t think he needs to concern himself over his legacy.

"It’s more about where he sees his future and where he wants that to be."

